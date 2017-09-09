Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Here is a look at week three highlights from match up, Bluefield vs. Woodrow Wilson.
SportsSports News
Week 3 Game of the Week: Bluefield @ Woodrow Wilson
By Paloma VillicanaSep 09, 2017, 01:29 am55
Previous PostWest Virginia School Board Approves Compliance Plan Next PostWeek 3 High School Football Scoreboard
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More