Week 10 Football Scoreboard – October 26

Matt DigbyBy Oct 27, 2018, 01:00 am

Mount View 42, Fayetteville 6 (Game of the Week)

Van 44, Valley 13

Midland Trail 26, Oak Hill 20

Greenbrier East 53, Princeton 14

PikeView 38, Clay County 8

Shady Spring 32, Liberty 6

Woodrow Wilson 38, George Washington 35

Meadow Bridge 30, Calhoun County 0

Summers County 54, Richwood 6

Bluefield 48, James Monroe 0

Independence 36, Wyoming East 33

Webster County 48, Montcalm 29

Sherman 40, River View 18

