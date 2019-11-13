Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center teams with local EMS department for coats, mittens and canned food drive

COWEN, WV (WOAY) – Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (N&RC) is teaming up with the Webster County OES/ 9-1-1 center for a “Winter Needs Projects” to benefit area families and children in need of winter clothing and non-perishable food. Items and food collected will go to families and children in both Webster and Nicholas Counties.

“We have a need in our communities for basic winter clothing for our children and food needs for families,” said Webster N&RC Executive Director June Hutchinson. “We know partnering with Webster County 9-1-1 we can make a big difference, and we are asking for the communities’ support.”

The following clothing items are being collected as part of the “Winter Needs” drive:

• Warm Socks

• Mittens/Gloves

• Scarves

• Winter Coats

• Winter hats/toboggans

Due to liability issues these donated clothing items need to be new and cannot be used or from secondhand stores. The food drive will collect items and go to food pantries in both Webster and Nicholas counties.

“We have a lot of residents and employees here that come from Nicholas County,” Hutchinson said. “We want to make sure we are impacting and helping our friends and neighbors in these close-knit communities.”

Boxes are set-up at Webster N&RC and the Webster 911 Center for donations to be dropped off during business hours.

Collections began on November 6 and will wrap up on Monday, December 16. If you are unable to make it to these locations to donate, checks can be made out to Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and mailed to 411 Erbacon Rd., Cowen WV 26206. Please write “Winter Needs Projects” in the memo line.

Please contact Webster N&RC at (304) 226-5301 with questions or to learn more about the 2019 Winter Needs Projects.

About AMFM: AMFM operates 18 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia. They operate in Braxton, Boone, Clay, Cabell, Summers, Fayette, Hardy, Greenbrier, Webster, Wayne, McDowell, Lincoln, Wyoming, Harrison (Clarksburg & Bridgeport), Marshall, Taylor and Mercer counties.

AMFM’s mission is “to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth, individuality, dignity and respect.”