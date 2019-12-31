Webster county woman in jail on narcotics allegations

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Webster County woman is in custody in Fayette County on narcotics allegations. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Monday afternoon a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol on U.S. Route 19 area of Fayette County. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Upon further investigation the Deputy was able to locate a large quantity of methamphetamines.

Stephanie S. May, 36 of Webster Springs, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.