Webster County Man Led Fayette County Deputies On High Speed Chase And A Stand-Off

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Webster County man is in custody following a pursuit and a stand-off through Fayette County.

At about 2:30 am this morning, Fayette County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Route 19 in the Scarbro area. While doing so, a vehicle passed by them traveling south at a speed exceeding 100 mph. The Deputies were able to catch up to this vehicle in the Mount Hope area.

The driver refused to stop at this point and continued on to I-64 eastbound towards Lewisburg. Along the way Deputies learned that a safety bulletin was issued on this vehicle by Webster County advising that the driver was armed and potentially suicidal. In the area of Sandstone Mountain the vehicle abruptly stopped in the road and the driver emerged with a gun to his own head.

Tyler Lawson, 21 of Camden on the Gauley (Webster County) was attempting “suicide by cop” at this point. Deputies were able to talk the subject into laying the gun down in the road and surrendering. He was then safely taken into custody and transported to the Southern Regional Jail.

Lawson is charged with the felony offense of Fleeing an Officer with Reckless Indifference. He is also charged with the misdemeanor offenses of Reckless Driving and Brandishing a Deadly Weapon. His bond is set at $10,000.

“This young man was apparently struggling with family issues at home and was quite distraught” said Sheriff Fridley. “It’s important to not only address his disregard for the safety of the public and the officers involved, but to also get him the emotional help he obviously needs. I’d like to commend the officers involved for bringing a safe resolution to this situation that easily could have ended much worse”.

This incident remains under investigation by Deputy First Class E.A. Shrewsbury of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

