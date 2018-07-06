Webb Simpson Leads at Greenbrier After Opening Round 61

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Despite a late-afternoon weather delay, the first round of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier was played in full Thursday, with many golfers having success on the Old White TPC.

Those who teed off in the morning session found that there were birdies for the taking, including 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann, who raced out to -6 through his first 10 holes, finishing -7 after a 63 on Thursday. Keegan Bradley and Kelly Kraft were also taking advantage; Kraft would shoot 64 (-6) while Bradley posted 65 (-5).

But the first-round leader is Webb Simpson, who began his day with a birdie on the opening hole. Simpson, who won at the Players in May, would later birdie three straight holes, before chipping in for eagle on #12 prior to the delay. Undeterred, he added two more birdies after resuming play to post a 61 (-9). Whee Kim, who also played in the afternoon, is second at -8, while Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson, two recognizable names who are associated with the Greenbrier, posted -6 and -4, respectively.

Three West Virginia natives are in the 2018 field; David Bradshaw posted an even-par 70, while Sam O’Dell is +2 and Davey Jude is at +3.

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier Leaderboard

1. Webb Simpson: -9

2. Whee Kim: -8

3. Joaquin Niemann: -7

4. Kelly Kraft: -6

T5. Four golfers: -5