Weathered Ground Brewery hosts event to discuss the economic future of the outdoor industry

GHENT, WV (WOAY)- It was a full house at Weathered Ground Brewery tonight.

The brewery hosted a free public event tonight to discuss the economic future of the outdoor industry in the New River Gorge region. The economic development initiative is called “Outdoor New River Gorge,” which will market the area and potentially attract outdoor gear manufacturers.

“The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has hired a firm called Emergent Opportunities out of Western NC, out of the Asheville area. They’ve been working with outdoor gear manufacturers, as well as people in the tourism industry. We’ve invited them up here to lead us in a group grassroots process, to have discussions on how we can work outside of our region, but also work better within our region to promote and market our existing assets,” says Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Joe Brouse.

To this date, there are at least 140 businesses and organizations that promote the outdoor industry in our area.