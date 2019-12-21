COOL RIDGE, WV (WOAY) – Weathered Ground Brewery held a “save the shelter ugly sweater party.” The party had live music and door prizes. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Raleigh County animal shelter. Co-owner Aryn Fonda hopes this event would be enough to help the shelter reach its $80,000 goal.

“It’s so amazing I think Raleigh County is special because we’re a no-kill shelter which is amazing. There are so many animals in need and the shelter literally lives only off donations. When they decided that they were going to do this outreach and say that we need to help the community just on board, its amazing,” said Fonda.

For more information or to donate visit the Raleigh County Animal Shelter.