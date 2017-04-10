    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Weather service: Wildfire Danger High in West Virginia

    Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 09, 2017, 20:37 pm

    CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The National Weather Service said warm, dry conditions and gusty winds have increased the chances for wildfires in West Virginia.

    The weather service said in a news release Sunday that outdoor burning is considered extremely dangerous.

    The statement said residents should be aware of heat and sparks while operating equipment and avoid smoking in wooded areas.

    Outdoor burning is only allowed through May 31 between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. and limited to brush, leaves, yard clippings and other vegetative materials.

    Residents could faces fines if a fire they started escapes and causes a wildfire or forest fire. State law requires a safety strip or ring at least 10 feet wide around outdoor fires to prevent them from spreading into woods.

