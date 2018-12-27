Tips: To Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – How does one accomplish a goal they have set for their-self and what happens when New Years Resolutions don’t succeed? It doesn’t mean you have to give up, maybe just try and take it step by step. The New Year is so close and people have set some New Year Resolutions and goals they would like to accomplish.

“I think setting goals is a cultural construct but it resonates with us this time of year, New year, New you, Fresh start. Said Hamlet Smith, Counselor at Life strategies Counseling.

To make a fresh start you have to ask yourself exactly what you want to change.

“First thing we have to ask our self is what am I aiming for? My father used to say, “if you aim at nothing you’ll hit it every time” Set reasonable goals, set reachable goals, goals that you can do.” Smith said.

When trying to set goals for yourself or make a change it doesn’t always have to start in the New Year. Change can happen any time of year.

“It’s easy to get down on ourselves with mistakes that we’ve made in the past and we’ve all made them but you can’t control the circumstances necessarily that are going to come at you in 2019. But, you can always control your attitude towards those things.” Smith adds.

Success, when it comes to New Years Resolutions, making life changes and accomplishing set goals can be hard but having a support system will help.

“I think the most important thing to think about when you think about any kind of goal, is to surround yourself with people who are already pursuing that goal.”

The Year 2019 is almost here and every New Year brings about a change but you don’t have to wait to start making a change.