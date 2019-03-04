Water Outage Scheduled for Monday, March 4 for Route 19 Project in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A water outage is scheduled from approximately 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Monday, March 4 for about 50 customers on a portion of 3rd Avenue, Goddard Avenue, Adkins Avenue, Jones Street and a portion of Beckwith Road in Fayetteville. As part of a distribution system improvement project, West Virginia American Water will be putting a new 6” main line in service which requires a temporary disruption in water service. Customers will be notified in advance by the CodeRED emergency notification system.

Following the outage, a precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use.

West Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps:

Throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water;

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;

Provide pets with boiled water after cooling;

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

Once the system recovers, West Virginia American Water will be collecting additional water quality samples in the area of the outage, which require a minimum of 24 hours for analysis. Customers will receive another message when the advisory is lifted. For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.