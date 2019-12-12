Water outage planned for some residents in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A water outage is scheduled for approximately 60 customers in Hinton on Thursday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The affected area includes the 1600-1900 blocks of the Hinton Bypass, Scenic Lane, New River Road, Sandstone Falls Road, Madams Creek Road, Davis Road, and Southside Drive.

West Virginia American Water will be repairing a water leak, which requires a temporary disruption in water service.

Customers will be notified in advance by the CodeRED emergency notification system.

Following the outage, a precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use.