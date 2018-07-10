Water Aerobics Class Begins in Southern West Virginia

Ansted, WV (WOAY) – The sounds coming from the Hawk’s Nest State Park pool are popular during the summer months but what is going on inside the pool may not be what you would expect

“We had 27 awesome participants that had fun and got some physical activity in and stayed cool while we were doing it,” said the Erin Reid who is the Community Outreach Director at Active Southern West Virginia.

Active Southern West Virginia held their first water aerobics class on Tuesday morning.

“I think it went really well. we actually had more people than what I honestly expected and everyone seemed to be having a really good time which is what we are after,” said the instructor Crysty Linkenhoker.

The Tuesday and Thursday classes came to the area because the instructor saw a need and decided to act.

“I kept asking are we going to have a water aerobics class anywhere near me? Erin’s response was, we don’t have an instructor so that became me,” said Crysty.

And the people who attended the class today only had good things to say about it.

“Oh, it was fun. It was very relaxing in an energetic comedic way,” said Ansted Resident Rachel Eades-Gill.

The classes start at 10 in the morning and last almost an hour but you wouldn’t know an aerobics class just took place by talking to any of the participants.

“The laughter, the ladies, and the laughter,” said Rachel.

“Everybody having fun. Everybody enjoying the water, even people who are a little afraid of the water were in the water having a good time,” said Crysty.

And everyone including the class goer, the instructor, and the active community director wanted to encourage everyone to attend the next class.

“Come on out and try it Thursday,” said Rachel

“Come to join us, come jump in next time,” said Crysty.

“Come on out and join us. It was a great time, it’s super fun and Crysty does a great job. There is music, fun, and laughter, and physical activity, what more could you want.”