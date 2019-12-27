Water access issue demands quick action in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County declared a State of Emergency for the critical water supply issue happening at the Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville Public Service District. Governor Justice is now pledging his support.

Dean Meadows, who heads up Wyoming County Emergency Services, says it is dire as an abandoned mine they have been using for a water source for the past 40 years is no longer pumping into the well. This is affecting 1,400 customers and but Meadows said in Friday’s commission meeting that this includes around 2,000 people because it affects Wyoming East High School, Glen Fork Elementary, Wyoming County Continuous Care, Twin Falls State Park and the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

“A lot of it has got to do with the pumps,” he said. “They’re having to work more than they ever have before, and we start to see them wearing and I’m concerned about losing access to the pumps which would be very critical if we lost the pumps.”

Right now, they’re looking at other abandoned mines full of water as new water sources but they’re hoping expertise and funding from the governor’s office will help them out. It is a race against the clock now that the pumps are wearing out. If that happens, no water will be pumped. These areas are currently under a boil water advisory because of the low pressure.