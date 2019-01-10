Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
WATCH: WOAY gets grand tour of Oak Hill High renovations, new schools’ construction
By Tyler BarkerJan 10, 2019, 17:14 pm
OAK HILL (WOAY)- When students walk through the doors of Oak Hill High School, they’re going to see plenty of renovations. The finished product, we’re told, will change their high school experience for the better. So we had to check it out and give you the full tour.
Watch as Dylan Fearon spends the day with the Red Devils.
