WATCH: What would you do if you won the Mega Millions jackpot?

BECKLEY (WOAY)- $1.6 billion dollars. That’s the mega millions jackpot everyone is gunning for. People have been lining up to buy what they hope is the winning ticket.

If you want to use the money to buy your favorite sports team or luxurious house, where better to get advice on the odds and numbers to pick, than a calculus class at WVU Tech.

“You could look up numbers that people commonly choose like birthdays and birth dates,” said Dr. J.T. Hird, an associate mathematics professor at WVU Tech. “So try to avoid those numbers as well your not increasing your odds of winning you are increasing your odds of winning alone getting the entire 1.6 B payout instead of half in case that concerns you.”

So your chances at the jackpot…not so great. There’s a better chance you’ll be elected president or give birth to identical quadruplets. But good luck! The drawing is Tuesday at 11 P.M. ET.