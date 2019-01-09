Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WATCH: Tensions run high as Beckley City Council reads LGBTQ protection ordinance

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 08, 2019, 23:41 pm

BECKLEY (WOAY)- Tensions ran high Tuesday night at the Beckley city council meeting. It’s all over an ordinance that would ban housing and employment discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Tuesday, the council read the ordinance for the first time, voting 4-3 in favor of a second reading.

If the council votes in favor of the ordinance again, which would be on January 22, then the ordinance will carry.

Hundreds gathered at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Some said it was the largest audience at a council meeting they’ve ever seen.

When it came time for public comments, many spoke in support of the ordinance. Others opposed.

Three council members voted against the ordinance. Frank Williams, Kevin Price and Janine Bullock. Bullock tells NewsWatch she will not be swayed by public comment. Price declined to comment.

Dylan Fearon has the full report from Beckley.

