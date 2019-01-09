Home NewsWatch Featured WATCH: Son begs for answers five years after mother is killed in Beckley, police investigating cold case
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
WATCH: Son begs for answers five years after mother is killed in Beckley, police investigating cold case
By Tyler BarkerJan 09, 2019, 17:31 pm
13
BECKLEY (WOAY)- Carl Washington is still seeking answers.
His mother, Sylvia Washington was killed in her house on South Fayette Street in Beckley in April 2014.
Nearly five years later, Carl wants to know who did this to his mother.
Beckley Police Detective David Allard says he’s got some leads as to who may have done this. He wants people with information to come forward so the Washington family knows what happened that fateful night.
Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report from Raleigh County.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com