WATCH: Son begs for answers five years after mother is killed in Beckley, police investigating cold case

BECKLEY (WOAY)- Carl Washington is still seeking answers.

His mother, Sylvia Washington was killed in her house on South Fayette Street in Beckley in April 2014.

Nearly five years later, Carl wants to know who did this to his mother.

Beckley Police Detective David Allard says he’s got some leads as to who may have done this. He wants people with information to come forward so the Washington family knows what happened that fateful night.

