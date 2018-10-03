WATCH: Parents protest at Fayetteville High School over auditorium renovation

FAYETTEVILLE (WOAY)- Fayetteville High School parents and students protesting Wednesday morning because the school’s auditorium is being renovated to make room for extra class rooms.

Residents held up signs to show frustration with the Board of Education. Fayette County Superintendent Terry George responds to claims that the renovation costs more than putting in an addition at the school.

New classrooms are in the works for when the high school building becomes the new elementary and middle school.

Newswatch reporter Dylan Fearon was in the thick of it all.