WATCH: Mount Hope’s Kiss the Pig contest ends on Valentine’s Day

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 14, 2019, 17:14 pm

MOUNT HOPE (WOAY)- Valentine’s Day is usually about hugs and kisses.

At Mount Hope Elementary School, it’s hogs and kisses.

Students have waited a month to see the Kiss the Pig contest the results.

Principal Marsha Bishop and fifth grade teacher Cliff Sullivan have raised money for the last month so the fifth graders can go on a field trip to Washington, D.C. Whoever raised the least amount of money has to kiss Lilly.

Watch Dylan Fearon’s report to see who lost, and catch the surprise at the end! It’s a pig event, but it’s not a boar!

Tyler Barker

