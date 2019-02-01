WATCH: Local artist paints mural to honor veterans

WELCH (WOAY)- Local artist Tom Acosta is at it again.

“I love art, I always wanted to be an artist,” he said.

Ten years ago he painted a mural in Welch- the longest one in the state.

Now, Acosta is back in Welch painting a mural, but it’s for the city of Rainelle. It’s all to honor veterans who bike through Rainelle every year on Memorial Day, as part of the Run for the Wall event. Veterans also meet with local elementary school children.

The mural has classic American images, like the multiple monuments, a bald eagle, and soon- all five branches of the U.S. Military.

“I did a lot of research,” Acosta said. “I went to D.C. and took a lot of pictures.”

Acosta has worked all night for months to get it done by Memorial Day, May 23rd.

“I’ll work on it 12-14 hours a day, usually at night,” Acosta said. “I’ll start at like six in the evening and go until I’m tired.”

