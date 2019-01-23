Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News WATCH: Know your options during National School Choice Week
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

WATCH: Know your options during National School Choice Week

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 23, 2019, 17:05 pm

22
0

FAYETTE & RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY)-  Right now across the country, millions of children and parents are celebrating National School Choice Week- seven days dedicated to learning the educational options for students.

By the end of the week over 40,000 events will show parents their options when sending their kids to school. Here at home, southern West Virginians have three options- public, private or home schooling.
There are also over 300 events in West Virginia to get excited this week about your schooling options.
The National School Choice Week organization is making it clear- choose the option that is best for your child’s unique needs.
Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report on the three options for parents and children in our area.
Previous PostRaleigh County Hiring New Deputies With 5,000 Dollar Sign On Bonus
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X