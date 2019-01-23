WATCH: Know your options during National School Choice Week

FAYETTE & RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY)- Right now across the country, millions of children and parents are celebrating National School Choice Week- seven days dedicated to learning the educational options for students.

By the end of the week over 40,000 events will show parents their options when sending their kids to school. Here at home, southern West Virginians have three options- public, private or home schooling.

There are also over 300 events in West Virginia to get excited this week about your schooling options.

The National School Choice Week organization is making it clear- choose the option that is best for your child’s unique needs.

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report on the three options for parents and children in our area.