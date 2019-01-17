WATCH: Greenbrier County man invents automatic chicken coop door

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY)- Every morning for the last nine months, the Luce family has been tending to roughly 30 chickens at its Greenbrier County farm.

But since Christmas Day- taking care of their flock has been in a little easier

“It’s great and it’s convenient,” Timothy Luce said.

That’s because Luce invented an automatic chicken coup door he’s calling Slick Chick.

He can control the door in many ways. First, by using the voice command assistant, Alexa. Also by pushing a button on the Slick Chick App.

“It’s as easy as that,” Luce said.

You don’t even have to be at the coop. You can do it from your house, another state or even your car

