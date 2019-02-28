WATCH: Governor Justice signs bill to expand computer science education in our schools

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Governor Justice was in Beckley Thursday to sign a bill to expand computer science education in our schools. West Virginia is the first state in the nation to require computer science courses in elementary schools.

“It’s something we need to have at the forefront because as we continue to train a workforce in West Virginia, this is the kind of training we need over and over and over,” Justice said.

The Governor was at Cranberry-Prosperity School in Beckley, surrounded by students who are ready to learn about computer science- using IPads and cameras in the classroom. County and state leaders also in attendance for the important day. The Governor declared February 28th Digital Learning day in West Virginia.

“Those skills, if built upon from that level all the way to high school computer science and AP Computer Science, they’ll have a leg up on the jobs that are out there in our country and our state and our world,” Dr. Steven Paine, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, said.

“A lot of jobs need it and some people don’t know how to do it, so it gives you a better chance of getting a higher paying job,” student Austin Long said.

