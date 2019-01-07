Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WATCH: Governor Justice seeks re-election: “there’s more work to be done”

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 07, 2019, 18:28 pm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WOAY)- Governor Jim Justice sounds like a man who has no intention of slowing down.

“There’s more work to be done.”

The 67-year old Governor announcing Monday in his home county that he’s seeking re-election in 2020.

State supporters and the local community surrounded by and holding campaign signs, as Governor Justice looks back at his first two years in office.

Back in 2016, Justice ran on the democratic ticket. But the next year switched to the Republican party, and that’s what he’s sticking with in 2020.

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report from White Sulphur Springs

