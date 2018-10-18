Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News WATCH: Fright Night at The Resort at Glade Springs is scarier than you think
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

WATCH: Fright Night at The Resort at Glade Springs is scarier than you think

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2018, 18:31 pm

0
0

DANIELS (WOAY)- Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs is scarier than you think.

Newswatch Reporter Dylan Fearon had the courage to go through the haunted trail, and had cameras rolling.

He’d be lying if he didn’t say it didn’t spook him to his core? Would you make it out in one piece? Find out if Dylan did!

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X