WATCH: Four Beckley firefighters sworn in as new Code Enforcement Inspectors

BECKLEY (WOAY)- Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold is calling Wednesday, February 13, 2019 a “historic day” for the city.

That’s because Rappold has sworn in four new Code Enforcement Inspectors, better known as building inspectors. All four are Beckley firemen and it’s the first time ever in the city that members of the fire department have overlapped into code enforcement.

“It’s a big deal,” Rappold said.

The four who signed the dotted line and stood before the Mayor are Donald Morgan, Derek Cook, Andrew Garland and Adam Carrico. They know the area well and have already inspected many buildings in Beckley.

“We’ve been in the community more and have talked to residents and seen a lot of buildings,” Morgan said.

“I knew they were good, but I didn’t know they were this good,” Chief Building Officer Bob Cannon said.

Other cities in the state have done something similar, combining firemen duties with code enforcement. Both departments fall under the State Fire Marshall’s umbrella.

“We all work in life safety,” Morgan said. “This gives us another field where we can have more of an impact on that.”

“It allows us to give a much better service to the city really,” Rappold said. “To keep buildings safe, keep lots clean and to do things to make citizens of Beckley proud of.”

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report on the big day.