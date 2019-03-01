WATCH: First Lady Cathy Justice reads to Raleigh County students on National Read Across America Day

BEAVER (WOAY)- For the second straight day, a Justice visited a Raleigh County school.

Thursday, Governor Jim Justice was over in Beckley at Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary, signing a bill to expand computer science education in our schools.

Friday, it was the First Lady’s turn. Cathy Justice read a book to Pre-schoolers in Beaver at Kids of Harmony Preschool, all for National Read Across America Day.

The First Lady read the book Owen and Mzee, about a hippo and a tortoise, who become friends even though they’re different.

“It’s good because we’re not all alike and it shows you can have friends who aren’t exactly like you,” Justice said.

National Read Across America Day calls on students to celebrate reading.

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report from Beaver.