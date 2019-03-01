Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News WATCH: First Lady Cathy Justice reads to Raleigh County students on National Read Across America Day
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

WATCH: First Lady Cathy Justice reads to Raleigh County students on National Read Across America Day

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 01, 2019, 14:35 pm

34
0

BEAVER (WOAY)- For the second straight day, a Justice visited a Raleigh County school.

Thursday, Governor Jim Justice was over in Beckley at Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary, signing a bill to expand computer science education in our schools.

Friday, it was the First Lady’s turn. Cathy Justice read a book to Pre-schoolers in Beaver at Kids of Harmony Preschool, all for National Read Across America Day.

The First Lady read the book Owen and Mzee, about a hippo and a tortoise, who become friends even though they’re different.

“It’s good because we’re not all alike and it shows you can have friends who aren’t exactly like you,” Justice said.

National Read Across America Day calls on students to celebrate reading.

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report from Beaver.

 

Previous PostBurning Laws now in effect until May 31
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X