WATCH: Elementary school students meet WVU Mountaineer

OAK HILL (WOAY)- Meet Trevor Kiess.

You may recognize him from West Virginia football and basketball games, pumping up large crowds. He’s the schools 65th Mountaineer mascot.

Kiess made the journey from Morgantown all the way to Oak Hill to speak to a smaller crowd at Rosedale Elementary School and he’s giving back to the kids- making sure they’re following there dreams and doing it the right way.

It’s all part of Rosedale’s transition activity. The school is closing and students will have to go to other schools in the area.

Before Kiess made the trek back to Morgantown, he couldn’t leave without having the kids sing a West Virginia class, “Country Roads.” W

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report on Kiess’ visit to Oak Hill.