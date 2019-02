BECKLEY (WOAY)- If you live in Beckley, you’ve got a new Human Rights Commission Chair.

Danielle Stewart has lived in Beckley for years and has been a human rights advocate regarding many different topics. Former Chairman Frank Williams stepped down a few weeks ago due to health reason and the Human Rights Commission nominated Stewart to take Williams’ place.

Stewart has a lot of experience and plans for the city.

Watch her interview with Dylan Fearon to see what those plans are.