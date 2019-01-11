WATCH: Clock is ticking on E-Z Pass enrollment deadline

BECKLEY (WOAY)- Our clocks will strike midnight soon and that means your chance at the great E-Z pass deal will be gone. Thousands of you have already signed up, even some of us here at WOAY. The West Virginia Parkways Authority calling it a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

We’re just hours away before the E-Z Pass enrollment deadline. You have until midnight Saturday. It’s just 24 dollars for unlimited use on West Virginia Turnpike tolls for the next three years. The deal comes at a good time too. Turnpike tolls are doubling from two dollars to four on Tuesday.

The original deadline was New Years Eve. But the Parkways Authority extended it after its website crashed because of all the traffic it was getting. Since the New Year, nearly 45 thousand transponders have been mailed out to people in our area.

If you don’t have a transponder, it’s going to cost you an extra 13 dollars.

You can sign up bu visiting https://transportation.wv.gov/Turnpike/EZPass/Pages/Create%20an%20E-ZPass%20Account.aspx