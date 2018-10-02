Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
WATCH: City council document sparks debate over potential high school name change
By Dylan FearonOct 02, 2018, 18:12 pm
52
OAK HILL (WOAY)- Debate has sparked among Fayette County residents and it’s all because of an agreement over a name. This all started in March when the Oak Hill city council agreed to give the Fayette County Board of Education $220,000 to buy new air conditioning units. The council carried a motion, that in exchange for the money to buy the units, that the board of education and future boards will not change the name of Oak Hill High School when Fayetteville and Valley High Schools consolidate.
The document also states who was at the meeting, the day and time of the meeting and two signatures at the bottom. One from the Oak Hill mayor and the other from the city clerk.
Terry George, Superintendent of Fayette County schools, tells WOAY he has not received an official written contract describing the proposal that the council voted for.
Newswatch Reporter Dylan Fearon has all the details.
Dylan Fearon is a dedicated award-winning journalist who has been reporting news and sports since he was a 14-year-old rookie for his hometown paper. Dylan was raised in Tenafly, New Jersey. He graduated from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut with BA in journalism and a Master’s degree in sports journalism. He was an anchor, analyst, and reporter at Q30, the 2014 College Television Station of the Year. Along the way, he interned at the syndicated newsmagazine, Inside Edition and at the cable news station, News 12 New Jersey.
He is an avid distance runner and was captain of his college and high school cross-country teams. Dylan is enthusiastic about offering WOAY viewers the news they need and experiencing everything his new home in West Virginia has to offer. You can follow Dylan on Twitter at @dylanfearon_ and if you have any stories for him, you can contact him at dfearon@woay.com