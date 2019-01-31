Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
WATCH: Bluefield named third safest city in West Virginia
By Tyler BarkerJan 31, 2019, 17:11 pm
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- The city of Bluefield is making a name for itself, named the third safest city in West Virginia and the safest city in the southern part of the state.
That’s according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
We sent Dylan Fearon out to find out if the statistic is surprising to Bluefield residents.
Beckley also cracked the top 10, ranked the ninth safest city in West Virginia.
