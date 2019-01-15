WATCH: Bizarre video of teacher losing his cool in front his students

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)-

A high school teacher is caught on camera using his desk and chair as a blockade during a math teacher meltdown.

Video has surfaced of Fayetteville High School teacher Colin Smith losing his cool.

The video was taken by one of his ninth graders on December 18th, and it shows Smith blocking the door with his desk, not letting students out of the classroom.

Naomi Anderson posted the video on Facebook Monday night. Her daughter’s friend recorded Smith.

Anderson also posted a picture of a white board, saying Smith wrote two profanities on the board- which we’ve blurred out in our story.

Other Fayetteville parents are reacting to the shocking video. We reached out to Smith and all he had to say is Anderson’s post is slanderous. Fayette County Superintendent Terry George says it’s a personnel issue and has no further comment.

