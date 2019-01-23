Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
WATCH: Beckley City Council votes in favor of LGBTQ employment & housing discrimination ordinance

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 22, 2019, 23:05 pm

BECKLEY (WOAY)- It’s a new day for the city of Beckley.

A four to two vote in favor of the LGBTQ ordinance at the city council meeting Tuesday led to a standing ovation at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The ordinance bans employment and housing discrimination against the LGBTQ community. The vote came in front of over 400 people and after 70 addressed the council for public comment.

There was even some back and forth between both sides just hours before the vote

All four councilman who voted for the ordinance two weeks ago stuck by their decision Tuesday- even after receiving threats and mail from the opposition. Councilman Frank Williams voted against the ordinance during the first reading on January 8 and was not there due to medical issues.

The opposition says there’s litigation in the future for the law now in the city code.

Watch Dylan Fearon’s full report for reaction from councilmen and community members on the vote.

Tyler Barker

