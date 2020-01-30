Warriors, Renegades to Continue Playing in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Westside boys basketball head coach Shawn Jenkins and Wyoming East head coach Derek Brooks following Wednesday’s Wyoming County Board of Education meeting.

The sole item on Wednesday’s agenda was discussion on how to proceed with major sporting events involving the two high schools. Those in attendance had group discussions with the opportunity to pick from one of three options: stop playing regular season matchups altogether; move all basketball games to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center; or continue to play at the two high schools, with increased focus on safety for student-athletes.

All groups voiced their support of the third option, with the Board eventually voting 5-0 in favor of staying in Wyoming County. Among possible adjustments that could be made would be a zero tolerance policy for unsportsmanlike conduct from fans, along with games to be streamed in the cafeterias should the gyms reach full capacity.

Wyoming East’s and Westside’s boys basketball teams are scheduled to play Friday, February 7 in Clear Fork. It would be their third meeting of the 2019-20 season.