Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Warming Stations Open In Southern West Virginia
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Warming Stations Open In Southern West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 30, 2019, 14:41 pm

46
0

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Warming stations are set up across our area due to extremely cold temperatures.

Fayette County: 

Warm Hands, Warm Hearts in Oak Hill

Fayette Memorial Building in Fayetteville

Fayette Church of God in Fayetteville

Ansted Fire Department in Ansted

Gauley Bridge Community Center in Gauley Bridge

For more information, you can call 304-574-3590

Raleigh County:

Sophia City Fire Department in Sophia

Mercer County: 

Bluefield Salvation Army in Bluefield

Tazewell County, VA: 

Burkes Garden Fire Department in Burkes Garden
Clearfork Fire Department in Richlands
Richlands Police Department in Richlands
Thompson Valley Fire Dept in Thompson Valley
TCEMS Station 2 [Old 945 Building]
Tazewell County Fire Department 

For more information on extreme cold and how to prepare:

Previous PostOfficials reviewing governor's proposal to fund road repairs
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X