Warming Stations Open In Southern West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Warming stations are set up across our area due to extremely cold temperatures.
Fayette County:
Warm Hands, Warm Hearts in Oak Hill
Fayette Memorial Building in Fayetteville
Fayette Church of God in Fayetteville
Ansted Fire Department in Ansted
Gauley Bridge Community Center in Gauley Bridge
For more information, you can call 304-574-3590
Raleigh County:
Sophia City Fire Department in Sophia
Mercer County:
Bluefield Salvation Army in Bluefield
Tazewell County, VA:
Burkes Garden Fire Department in Burkes Garden
Clearfork Fire Department in Richlands
Richlands Police Department in Richlands
Thompson Valley Fire Dept in Thompson Valley
TCEMS Station 2 [Old 945 Building]
Tazewell County Fire Department
For more information on extreme cold and how to prepare:
- Shelters and disaster information by county: redcross.org/local/west-virginia/get-help.html
- FEMA: https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather
- Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm.html
- CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/guide.html
- Work Safety: OSHA: https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/emergencypreparedness/guides/cold.html
- Pet and Livestock Safety: AVMA: https://www.avma.org/public/PetCare/Pages/Cold-weather-pet-safety.aspx
- Heating safety: https://firemarshal.wv.gov
- Road Conditions and Travel Information: wv511.org