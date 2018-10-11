Warm weather delays fall foliage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Warm weather has delayed the changing colors of the trees in West Virginia, with the best locations to see fall foliage in the higher elevations in the eastern part of the state.

The state Tourism Office and Division of Forestry said Wednesday that color ranges from 50 to 70 percent peak in the higher elevations of Grant, Tucker, Pendleton, Randolph and Pocahontas counties.

The agencies said in a news release that some yellow is beginning to show along West Virginia Route 2 in the Northern Panhandle, while the north-central hillsides are showing some red and yellow.

Fall foliage updates and featured country road trips are available online .