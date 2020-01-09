Wanted Wyoming County man arrested

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A wanted man out of Wyoming County is arrested.

Deputies in Wyoming County observed Tommy Dale Acord driving a vehicle in the Oceana area on January 8, 2020. Deputies knew Mr. Acord to have active warrants for failure to appear in Wyoming County, as well as being wanted on drug charges from Ohio.

Acord was arrested without incident and is currently in Southern Regional Jail. He was charged with 2 counts of capias and fugitive from justice. He is being held on a 12,500 dollar bond.