Wanted woman out of Virginia captured in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An out of state fugitive has been taken into custody in Fayette County.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement early Sunday morning. The Deputy initiated a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. An occupant of the vehicle, Brittany Faizi of Roanoke Virginia was found to be wanted by the Commonwealth of Virginia for failure to appear for felony Drug Possession, Grand Larceny and Destruction of Jail Property. Faizi was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings. Fugitive From Justice warrants were obtained by the arresting Deputy.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.