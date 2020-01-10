Wanted woman found with multiple drugs

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted woman on multiple charges this morning.

Carrie Jewell, 35, was wanted for possession with intent to deliver meth and capias. Authorities found her at a MacArthur residence and conducted a search warrant on the property.

Deputies found Jewell with heroin, LSD, suboxone and over 200 methylphenidate chloride pills. In addition to being arrested on the outstanding warrants, Jewell was charged with intent to deliver the drugs found in her possession as well.

She is at Southern Regional Jail. Her bond has not yet been set.