Wanted Virginia man captured in Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2019, 09:25 am

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday evening, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department located a subject who is wanted from Virginia.

Deputies arrested 24 year old Jerime Dale Gibson at a residence on Okey L. Patterson Road in Scarbro.

Gibson is wanted by the Fairfax County Police Department for a felony drug crime.  Deputies filed a Fugitive From Justice warrant with the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office to hold him until Virginia authorities can conduct extradition.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by Deputy J. Wickline of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Barker

