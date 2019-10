Wanted Virginia man captured in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday evening, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department located a subject who is wanted from Virginia.

Deputies arrested 24 year old Jerime Dale Gibson at a residence on Okey L. Patterson Road in Scarbro.

Gibson is wanted by the Fairfax County Police Department for a felony drug crime.¬† Deputies filed a Fugitive From Justice warrant with the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office to hold him until Virginia authorities can conduct extradition.

If you have any information¬†regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by Deputy J. Wickline of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.