Wanted Sex Offender From Wyoming County Is Captured

UPDATE: WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A wanted sex offender has been captured.

According to State Police, Jarel William Hurley was apprehended in Plant City, Florida today by U.S. Marshals. He will be extradited back to West Virginia to appear in court.

————————-

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – State Troopers are asking for assistance from the community to track down a sex offender.

Jarel William Hurley, 32, was previously convicted on sex charges. As a result, he is required to update the State Police Sex Offender Registry.

According to investigators, Hurley left his home in Matheny, Wyoming County, in January and has not been heard from since. Troopers said there are some reports that he may be in Florida. He is now facing charges of failure to update the sex offender registry.

Hurley stands 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150-pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Hurley’s location is asked to contact the Jesse Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-682-4717.