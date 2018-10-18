WANTED: Raleigh County Sex Offender Possibly In Beckley

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in locating a wanted sex offender.
By Tyler BarkerOct 17, 2018, 23:39 pm6
Floyd Wickline is a registered sex offender in Raleigh County and is currently in violation of his sex offender registry.
Floyd has active warrants for three (3) counts of failure to register and several domestic battery charges.
Floyd had been staying on Wildwood Ave. in Beckley which he had listed on his registry, but has not been living at that residence for at least a month and failed to report the change to his registry.
Floyd, at one time, lived in Greenbrier County and may be in that area or possibly still in the Beckley area.
Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Floyd Wickline is asked to contact the Beckley State Police at 304-256-6700
