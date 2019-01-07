WANTED: Police Looking For Two Armed Robbery Suspects In Beckley

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help locating two people wanted for an armed robbery back in December.

Warrants have been obtained for the following subjects in reference to their involvement in the armed robbery of the Venus Lounge that occurred on December 13th, 2018.

Kayla Nashai Joe, 22, of Beckley, wanted for first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony

Eric Christian Morris, 29, of Beckley, wanted for first-degree Robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony

Both subjects are believed to be in the Beckley area. The Beckley Police Department would like to request the public’s assistance in locating these wanted individuals. Information can be provided directly to BPD or can be reported to CrimestoppersWV.com or the Crimestoppers P3 app anonymously.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

————

ORIGINAL STORY: (12/14/18 AT 11 AM)

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery incident.

On December 13, 2018, at 10:14 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at the Venus Lounge located at 3166 Robert C. Byrd Drive. Through the initial investigation, it was learned that a black male wearing black pants, a black jacket, and a blue and black face mask produced a handgun and demanded money from an employee of the business. The victim complied with the offender’s demands and the offender left the business on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. The male was described as being approximately 5’10” with a medium build. No additional descriptors or physical characteristics are available at this time and no injuries were reported.

The Beckley Police Department is urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Sgt. William Pannell at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this incident.