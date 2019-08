RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Police in Rainelle need your help finding a man who is wanted for sexual abuse.

Shawn ascot Robinson of Rainelle is wanted for three felony counts of sexual abuse by a parent. Robinson’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. He was last seen driving a 2004 Chevy Express Van, gold or silver in color.

Robinson is believed to be armed.

If you have any information on where Robinson may be, please contact Rainelle Police or the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.