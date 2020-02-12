Wanted person from Virginia is captured in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A wanted person from out of state was apprehended in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating a trash complaint in the Glen Ferris area in the early hours this morning. The Deputies made contact with a vehicle and found four people inside.

It was determined that one of the occupants is wanted from Allegheny County, Virginia, for failing to appear for court proceedings.

Megan Christine Woody, 31 of Dixie, was taken into custody and transported to await extradition proceedings.