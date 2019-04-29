BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Wanted Man Has Been Located In Fayette County
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Wanted Man Has Been Located In Fayette County

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 29, 2019, 09:00 am

95
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-   A wanted man was located in Fayette County on Sunday evening.  Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Sunday evening Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Boonesboro Road in Deepwater. During the investigation the Deputy discovered that the vehicle owner is currently wanted by law enforcement in Halifax County, Virginia.

Juan Rico Dixon Tucker, 47 of Deepwater, is wanted on charges including three counts of Violation of a Provision of a Protective Order and one count of “Threaten an Illegal or Immoral Act with the Intent to Coerce, Intimidate, or Harass a Person, Over a Telephone.”  Tucker was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings. The Deputy obtained Fugitive From Justice warrants on Tucker for temporary detention until said proceedings can be conducted.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy J. Massile of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

Previous PostMan Arrested For Fraud After Stealing Debit Card From A Man Who Hired Him
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X