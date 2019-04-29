Wanted Man Has Been Located In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A wanted man was located in Fayette County on Sunday evening. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Sunday evening Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Boonesboro Road in Deepwater. During the investigation the Deputy discovered that the vehicle owner is currently wanted by law enforcement in Halifax County, Virginia.

Juan Rico Dixon Tucker, 47 of Deepwater, is wanted on charges including three counts of Violation of a Provision of a Protective Order and one count of “Threaten an Illegal or Immoral Act with the Intent to Coerce, Intimidate, or Harass a Person, Over a Telephone.” Tucker was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings. The Deputy obtained Fugitive From Justice warrants on Tucker for temporary detention until said proceedings can be conducted.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy J. Massile of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

