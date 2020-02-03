Wanted fugitive found in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield police have arrested a wanted fugitive out of Washington D.C.

On Feb 3, 2020, at 1155 hours, while conducting routine traffic patrol, Patrolman DL Bishop stopped a vehicle on Grassy Branch Road. Sergeant JM Danieley and K-9 Ace were called to the scene for a vehicle search. The search yielded 55 grams of Marijuana and 11 grams of crack cocaine.

Akeem Rashad Dickerson was arrested on numerous drug charges and Dickerson was found to be a wanted fugitive from Washington DC, as well. Dickerson was taken to Bluefield City Jail, where he was processed, per department guidelines, then taken to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.