BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Walter Hughes, Jr. discusses water and education efforts in Ghana in today’s Beckley Rotary Club program meeting.

Mr. Hughes Jr. passionately provides clean water to over 250,000 people in communities with the highest incidence of Guinea worm disease in Ghana and South Sudan.

“We are changing the way that we do work in Africa by saying what is your vision and what is your dream for the future. And we would say if you led then we’ll follow and if you start raising the money then we’ll raise money here in Beckley, around West Virginia, and around the world, but it’s your vision and your dream that can transform your community,” said Walter Hughes, Jr.